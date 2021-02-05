Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Monal Gajjar Rejecting Good Offers?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Monal Gajjar is going great guns in her career. Post the show, Monal thought to make comeback into films. Any actress would prefer to do a lead role than an Item Song as it lead character gets more screen space. Recently, Monal played an Item Song in Alludu Adhurs features Bellamkonda Srinivas in lead role.

Monal fans and audience could be thinking why she is not signing any of the projects. If reports are to be believed, Monal has approached for many special songs but she has rejected a slew of offers, as she wants to feature in films. She doesn't want to have the image of an item girl. It remains to be seen how she is going to use her fame and with whom she is gonna work with in future.

Apart from Monal, Sohel, Akhil Sarthak, Mehaboob and Dethadi Hariak became extremely popular in Telugu states during their stint in the house. All of the contestants are busy with their own projects.