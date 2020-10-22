This Contestant Will Be Eliminated This Week From Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting one of the most controversial reality shows on Telugu TV Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Recently, there was news that Nagarjuna was showing favouritism to Monal Gajjar. She has even caught the attention of several celebrities through her performance on the show.

It is a known fact that there has been a clash between Monal and Akhil in every other task on the show. Both these strong contenders are hitting the headlines for various reasons.

Rumours are flying thick and fast that Monal could probably walk out of the show this weekend in the elimination round. It is being said on social media that Monal elimination is confirmed for this weekend. There's no change in it as the maker received a lot of flak on social media, after Kumar Sai's elimination. If reports are to be believed, the show TRPs rating seems to be dipped after Kumar Sai elimination as many of the show lovers trolled Bigg Boss organisers for unfair elimination on social media.

In order to win back the audience trust and the makers of the show are believed to be eliminating Monal this weekend. We are not sure whether she will be in the show or face eviction. Will Monal walk out of the house or stay there will be known in Sunday's episode.

Monal is one of the most talked-about person in the show. She might be a favourite person to a few of audiences who became her fans. However, Monal game hasn't gone down well with other sections of fans. It is interesting to watch out for Sunday's episode.