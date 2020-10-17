Unexpected Contestant In Danger Zone!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been hitting the headlines for obvious reason. So far, six contestants were evicted from the house right from Surya Kiran to Jordar Sujatha. Now, 13 contestants are locked inside BB house but among all these contestants, one has been grabbing all the eyeballs. She is none other than Monal Gajjar. She will not give her best in any of the tasks but she always gets more screen space than others. For those who are new to the story, Monal shares a special bond with Abhijeet and Akhil who are strong contenders of this season. It’s a love triangle in the house.

Telugu audiences who are new to this kind of culture are believed to be switching off the TVs. On the top, Monal can’t speak Telugu and most of the time she communicates in English. Show lovers are making funny comments on social media that for the first time they are watching English movie in Telugu reality show, etc.

As you all know, Monal has been nominated for this week's evictions. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we say, most of the audience and show buffs are believed to be not voting for her. They are looking forward to Nagarjuna to eliminating Monal. According to the reliable sources, Monal Gajjar is in danger zone. It is left to see whether she will face or escape eviction this weekend.

The remaining contestants who have been nominated for this week are Lasya, Noel, Akhil, Abhijeet, Divi and Kumar Sai. Who do you think will be eliminated this weekend. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section. We would love to hear from you.