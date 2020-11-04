Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar Beats Avinash and Harika

Undoubtedly, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 could be topping the charts as the contestants are on fire and they are arguing with each other. None of them seems to be comprising as they are very much aware that the show has reached to a crucial stage. Every contestant in the house seems to be playing a safe game and saving themselves from eviction as none of them want to be evicted at this time from the show.

Well, this week Monal, Abhijeet, Harika, Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash have been nominated by the housemates. Last week, there was no elimination, this week, among these all nominated contestants one should leave the house without any cost. If one has seen the game then among the nominated contestants' Amma Rajasekhar is the weakest of all and there are many chances for him to say goodbye to the show this weekend.

On the other hand, the unofficial polls of nominated contestants is trending on social media. Surprisingly, it is Mukku Avinash who is after Amma Rajasekhar is in danger zone. Looks like Avinash graph might have dipped as Noel told him 'chillar comedy'. Avinash is a strong contestant in the house and he has the potential to go a long way. Monal Gajjar beats Harika, Avinash, and Amma Rajasekhar in unofficial polls and bagged the majority of votes from her fans and followers. Take a look at the tweet for more information: