Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Dethrones These Strong Contestants From Top Five Finalists

One of the most popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season is coming closer to an end. The Bigg Boss news feeds is already trending on all social media platforms with different hashtags. The current season has struggled to get solid TRPs, the heat inside the house is slowly turning up.

There are seven contestants in the house but only five contestants who will further go in the finale week. Some of the contestants seem to be front runners to win the show. Abhijeet is the first contestant among five and he has maximum to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Talking about the top five finalists of the ongoing season are Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana and Harika.

Who will become a winner or runner-up is a secondary thing because the audience are already calling Abhijeet as a winner of this season because he has placed himself well in the house. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Dethadi Harika is in danger zone and she may get eliminate this week as she is in the bottom list at the moment in few unofficial polls which are widely circulating on social media. Most of the show lovers have thought that Monal is a weak contestant and she may be the next contestant to leave the house.

Unfortunately, Monal may not leave the house even this weekend as she has solid support during the weekly voting. Netizens predict that Monal could make the top five as she is playing the game well. If Monal finds a place in the top five then she may dethrone Akhil or Harika from the list. In this context, Monal is likely to dethrone these two contestants might find a position in the top five because the audience is appreciating her straightforward nature. But, she needs to be careful about her frequent outburst because it will make her lose the game. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets: