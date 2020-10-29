Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Eighth Week Elimination: Strong Contestants Are In Danger Zone

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is gathering a lot of love from fans and the general public. It’s the most awaited reality show in Telugu states and Nagarjuna is hosting the show Bigg Boss for the second time and is receiving an immense response from the viewers. Recently, the fourth edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has begun which is now into the eighth week of elimination. The contestants who are in nominations are- Amma Rajasekhar, Lasya, Ariyana, Mehboob, Monal and Akhil. The buzz on social media is that it’s the toughest week for elimination as all are strong contestants in the house and they also enjoy good fan following in Telugu states. Reports suggest that the makers will do fair elimination this weekend.

It is said that the last few eliminations were unfair, right from Devi Nagavalli to Divi and show lovers are losing trust on show organizers. The makers are believed to be eliminating strong contestants rather than people who are getting highest votes. Most of the people are waiting for Monal's elimination but makers have been saving her for the past week and there’s no doubt, this week also Monal will be saved.

According to the unofficial polls, Mehboob and Amma Rajasekhar are in danger zone, as of now. Among these two, one of the contestants is going to pack their bags this weekend. Probably, the makers might save Mehboob for another two weeks as he will generate good content in the house. Amma Rajasekhar might step out of the house this weekend. It's hard to predict at the moment but let’s wait and see what future holds for Amma Rajasekhar. Watch this space for more updates.