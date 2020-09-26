Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is the most talked-about reality show in Telugu states right now. Fans are waiting with bated breathe to see which contestant will be evicted this week. The nominated contestants for this week are: Devi Lasya, Ariyanna, Monal, Harika, Mehaboob and Kumar Sai.

The fans of the show have been predicting on social media which contestant will walk out of the house this weekend. Some of them are thinking it will be Mehaboob Dilse while others are predicting Kumar Sai.

If reports are to be believed, Mehaboob Dilse is all set to get eliminated this week. Mehaboob Dilse is a popular star on social media ‘Youtube’. Mehaboob Dilse hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Mehaboob Shaik makes funny, comedy content, music videos, dancing videos etc. He has a huge fan following.

Talking about Mehaboob, he is one of the strong contestants in the house. He has become active in the show ever since he entered the house. We have witnessed Mehaboob participating in all the tasks and maintaining good relationships with his fellow mates.

Mehaboob Dilse might say goodbye to the show this weekend. If this news turns into reality, then Mehaboob will be the third contestant to get evicted from the house after Surya Kiran and Karata Kalyani who were eliminated in the first and second week respectively. Watch this space for more updates.