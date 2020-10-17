Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kumar Sai Eliminated

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4 Telugu continues to garner good response from the small screen audience. Akkineni Nagarjuna is seen as the most popular host to have anchored this programme.

Bigg Boss contestants are being trolled by the audience for their misbehaviour with other housemates and talking about the personal matters of the other members.

The host Nagarjuna took this issue into his hands and reminded the contestants of the wrong things they are doing. As per reliable sources, Kumar Sai is likely to be eliminated from the house, unless of course, the makers of the show decide to surprise the viewers. According to the latest reports, Kumar Sai is getting eliminated from the house as he earned a lot of negativity from the audience by his inappropriate behaviour towards the housemates in the show. He is all set to leave the house in Sunday's episode.

The show appears to be going through a lot of deft editing to ensure that viewers' negative feelings with respect to a few participants go up. It seems this week's elimination is going to be a tough one for viewers to guess. Watch this space for more updates