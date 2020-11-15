Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kumar Sai’s Re-Entry Confirmed, Is This Because Of Remuneration?

The fourth season of ‘Bigg Boss’ which was aired in September is likely to end in the second week of December. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are planning to extend the on-going season for another two weeks. They are also planning to introduce a new wild card entry. News does travel fast, the latest buzz on social media suggests that, Kumar Sai will re-enter the show in tonight’s episode. What caught our attention is that, there are many strong evicted contestants like Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith and Surya Kiran are there but why makers selected Kumar Sai has become a hot topic on social media.

Kumar Sai is the least paid contestant of the season. His remuneration will definitely leave you all shock. In one of his interviews, Kumar Sai stated that the makers haven’t paid any fancy price but they have given a regular amount how much he used to get per movie shoot. Kumar Sai’s elimination seems to be around Rs 40k per week. Devi Nagavalli and Swathi Deekshith are a bit expensive compared to Kumar Sai which might be the reason they have chosen him.

If you are eagerly waiting to know who will face elimination between Sohel and Mehboob. Then, this piece of news is for you. Mehboob is all set to bid goodbye to the show in tonight's episode. Mehboob sitting in Rahul Sipligunj's Bigg Boss adda sofa picture has gone viral on all social media platforms.