Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kumai Sai Re-Entry Will Push This Contestant In Danger Zone?

Do you remember Kumar Sai who rose to fame with ‘Ee Rojuillo’? Recently, he made the first wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and he was also got evicted from the house. Many of his fans were trolled Nagarjuna and Show organizers and they requested him to bring back to the house. Looks like Kumar Sai fans have been answered. As per the sources, the makers will introduce a new twist in tonight’s episode.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that Kumar Sai is likely to re-enter the show. Kumar Sai's entry might make Monal into danger zone. If there’s an elimination next week, Monal will be the next contestant to leave the house. The other few contestants who locked up in the house are-Abhijeet, Sohel, Harika, Lasya, Ariyana and Avinash are strong contestants than Monal. It is being said on social media that Kumar Sai’s entry will surely bring some changes in the house. However, an official confirmation regarding Kumar Sai’s re-entry is yet to be made from makers' end. Watch this space for more updates.