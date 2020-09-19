The fourth season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna will soon witness the second elimination of this week. Fans are pretty much excited that Nagarjuna will return to the show in tonight's episode. It is worth mentioning that there is no double elimination. According to reliable sources, there will be a single-elimination in this week.

Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are nominated for this week's eviction. If sources are to be believed, Karate Kalyani, Gangavva, and Amma Rajasekhar are in danger zone.

According to the reports, Gangavva has garnered enough votes to escape the elimination of this week. Recently, she pleaded the show organizers that she would like to exit the show as she is unable to adjust to the modern atmosphere. So far, makers haven't announced anything official. Some of the sections of fans are predicting that Gangavva may walk out of the show.

Nothing is confirmed as of now, however if this turns out to be true then it'll be interesting to see how the show will turn for tomorrow's episode.

The opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has recorded a TRP rating of 18.5, which has surpassed previous seasons' records. Watch this space for more updates.