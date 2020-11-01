Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Jabardasth Avinash Is Popular Than Abhijeet: Deets Inside?

Bigg Boss Telugu has been in the news since it went on aired. The show has begun with 16 contestants and three wild card entries, seven contestants have been officially evicted. Gangavva and Noel Sean have walked out of the house citing health reasons. Noel Sean has been stepped out of Bigg Boss house in Thursday episode and everyone thought, Noel, left to home. Surprisingly, Noel was on stage with Nagarjuna in the Saturday episode. Noel fans and Bigg Boss contestants were happy to see him on stage. Bigg Boss organizers might have called Noel Sean to give a farewell as it’s the show ritual.

Every eliminated contestant has to share their opinion on inmate contestants. Noel also got a chance to give suggestions to his fellow mates. Noel wished all the contestants to play games well but he has targeted Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash. They have made fun at him during Noel's stay in the house. Noel couldn’t say anything in the house but he made them to realize his pain by telling them to stand on one leg for few minutes. He told them, I really didn’t like the way you people made fun at me when I’m suffering with a lot of pain. He further added that it was never acting and it was really pain. Later, Avinash and Noel had a bitter fight, the former was seen asking the host ‘Why did you bring into the show if my comedy was cheap’.

Nagarjuna said that he is not talking about comedy Noel is just sharing his opinion. Noel Sean comments on Avinash hasn’t gone well with the audience. A few sections of the audience are trolling him on social media. The social media suggest that Noel Sean wantedly targeted Avinash as he is one of the popular and strong contestants in the house. The host of the show Nagarjuna also gave a compliment that he is an entertainer of this season. There are many chances for Avinash to become as a winner to tarnish his image, Noel had a fight with him to make his friends Abhijeet, Lasya and Harika to get audience support as they are not topping the charts except Abhijeet. It is being said on social media that Jabardasth Avinash might be popular than Abhijeet that’s why Noel created drama on stage. We really don’t know why Noel Sean behaved like that but he might have known the answers. We are not discriminating against anyone here as we are expressing the social media talk. So, let’s wait and watch who will be the top five finalist of this season. Watch this space for more updates.