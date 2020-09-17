Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be as controversial and entertaining, no doubt, but show lovers are loving every bit of the drama in the Bigg Boss house. After Kumar Sai’s wild card entry, there is another popular star on his way to enter into the show.

For the past few days, there were reports that Jabardasth fame Avinash was all set to enter into the house as a wild card contestant. The latest we hear is Jabardasth Avinash will enter the Bigg Boss 4 house in tonight's episode. He will soon meet the other contestants in the house.

This piece of news has gone viral on social media. All his fans are extremely happy about his entry. We also can’t wait to see him on the show. An official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made from show makers' end.

Check out the best pictures of Avinash:

Meanwhile, Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are in the danger zone. Who do you think will face elimination this weekend. Let us know in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you.