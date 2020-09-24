Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Are Unable To Play Game, Is This The Reason?

It wouldn’t be wrong, if we say, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 could be more special than previous seasons. You may ask us why? The first and foremost reason is that Gangavva who is in her 60s is competing with others to bag the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. With each passing day, she is earning an incredible fan following amongst the audience. Some reports claim that Gangavva might reach the finals while others are saying Gangavva will walk out with the winner title. Honestly, it is too early to say who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Because the show has just begun and it might take some time to justify who is playing and taking the game seriously.

The latest buzz on social media is that Gangavva is believed to have become a problem to the housemates. Bigg Boss is all about physical tasks and to see the potential of the contestants. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss assigned a task to housemates called Humans vs Robots, Gangavva is in the Humans team. All the contestants in the show are saying to be careful with Gangavva as she is an old person. Many of them are unable to play well as she may be hurt. Not only that, Gangavva is also gaining sympathy during the voting process.

Netizens claim that few contestants are losing the game due to Gangavva. Some of them are requesting Bigg Boss show makers to put Gangavva aside during physical tasks, which is impossible to do. It remains to be seen how the show will turn up in the coming days.

Those who are new to this story, we have some interesting news for you all. According to reliable sources, Swathi Deekshith will soon be entering into Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as a wild card entry.