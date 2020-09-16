Akkineni Nagarjuna has returned as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The show is already fetching good TRP ratings for Maa channel. The reality show has evoked mixed response over the mix of its contestants. Do you know how much the contestants are getting paid every week? As one can anticipate, all the contestants are getting paid in different pay bands based on their individual stardom.

According to sources, Anchor Lasya, Singer Noel, Gangavva and Kumar Sai are the highest paid contestants of this season. While some contestants are getting weekly payments, others are believed to have signed the contract for their entire duration in the show, as per the sources.

Show host Nagarjuna is believed to be charging Rs 14 lakhs per episode. His remuneration has seen a significant hike when compared to the previous season.

Kumar Sai, who made a wild card entry is getting a good amount Rs 2.8 lakh per week while Lasya and Noel Sean are being paid Rs 1 lakh per day for their stay in the house. They both know how to entertain the viewers. Divi, Mehaboob, Ariyana Glory and Harika are expected to get anywhere between Rs 1-2 lakh per week. In contrast, Gangavva, Karate Kalyani, Amma Rajasekhar could be getting paid around Rs 3 Lakhs per week. The same sources inform us that Abhijeet could be drawing Rs 4 lakh per week as his fee for his stay in the house.

Meanwhile, Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohail, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika and Abhijeet are in the nomination list for this week. It is left to see who will bid goodbye to the house this weekend. It is worth mentioning that there is another wild card entry this Sunday but the details of the new contestant are awaited.