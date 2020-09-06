The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to premiere at 6 PM on Star Maa today(Sunday). Akkineni Nagarjuna, the host of the show will be introducing all the contestants. The season is already in the news for various reasons. Ever since the Bigg Boss promo was out, we have seen many speculations about the contestant list for this new season. Now, the final and confirmed contestants list of the much-awaited show is out.

Earlier, there was news that 18 celebrities will take part in the show. But now, 16 contestants are likely to enter the house of Bigg Boss.

As per the latest reports, choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar, director Surya Kiran, actress Monal Gajjar, news presenter Devi, supporting actress Karate Kalyani, singer-TV-host Noel Sean, Jabardasth fame Avinash, YouTuber Gangavva, social media influencers Mehaboob Shaik, Dethadi Harika, TV host Lasya Manjunath, VJ Ariana Glory, TV actors Thanuja Puttaswamy, Syed Sohail Ryan and others are the confirmed contestants for the show.

Before the premiere show tonight, have a look at the list of confirmed contestants.

Noel Sean

Lasya Manjunath

Avinash Kalla

Devi Nagavalli

Abhijeet Duddala

Mehaboob Shaikh

Syed Sohail Ryan

Akhil Sarthak

Dethadi Harika