Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Harika Nominates Abhijeet, Netizens Hail Abi, Find Out Why

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting interesting day by day. With only fewer contestants left in the game, this week we are likely to see many differences between the housemates in the house. The latest video promo of Bigg Boss Telugu is seen Harika nominated Abhijeet. The exact reason is yet to know why she has nominated Abhijeet. One thing is sure, she has gone through a lot and got influenced by Nagarjuna's words that’s why she nominated her own bestie in the house for this week's eviction.

Abhijeet has garner a huge fan abase after stepping into Bigg Boss and he won’t leave the house until he lifts the trophy. Netizens are singing praises for Abhijeet.

Do you know, why? Abhijeet didn’t utter a single word when Harika nominated him but he said that ' if you don’t understand, who is better than you to understand him here'. Show lovers are going gaga over his words on social media. Harika is seen crying in the promo. Abhijeet fans are requesting on social media not to troll Harika and urging everyone to support her. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

I lost trust on friendship in real life. #AbiKa made me see through their journey how to stay together even after so many hurdles came till now. If their friendship breaks, I'll once again loose trust on friendship 💔

Please be back together and prove me wrong like always :( — ꜱʀᴜᴛʜɪ ♡ • (@majesticsmiles_) November 30, 2020

Anta manchi friendship ni break chesaru kada ra 😭💔

Ippudu happy aaa? @starmaa and BB team?

Ughh 💔#BiggBossTelugu4 — ꜱʀᴜᴛʜɪ ♡ • (@majesticsmiles_) November 30, 2020

This man always touches hearts😍 He didn't get frustrated or scolded or argued with #Harika as she has nominated for not doing the task... Just said one line nuvvu kuda artham cheskokapothey evaru cheskoleru with a smile on his face😍awww love you @Abijeet#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/B5uMj58Qms — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 30, 2020

Abi's dialogue hits hard but its fine they are gonna become strong after this.

Cannot blame harika, poor girl had no choice.#Abika will be back within no time, I trust their friendship#BiggBossTelugu4 — WakeAwake (@aestheticsx11) November 30, 2020

Abi nuvvu Kuda Harika ni koncham ardam chesuko , pilla ni confession room ki pilichi bayapettaru#BiggBossTelugu4 — ___ (@Vashisht___) November 30, 2020

Harika nag tho confession room convo cheppocha house lo ??#BiggBossTelugu4 — Balu (@thizIzBalu) November 30, 2020

Abi nuvvu kuda ardham chesukokapothe nannu inka evaru ardham chesukoru.. Harika crying face.. Nagarjuna garu you literally torched her.. #BiggBossTelugu4 #Abika💔 https://t.co/aPWRJgmfu4 — Ramya1494 (SAM & MAHESH FAN) 💕💕 (@Ramya1494) November 30, 2020