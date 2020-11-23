Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Greatest Record: Abhijeet Gets Highest Votes

Abhijeet made his grand debut in Telugu with ‘Life Is Beautiful’ but the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Though, we don’t know whether the audience noticed Abhijeet’s character in the film or not. He has become a household name with his stint and his fair play on Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Sometimes top Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and NTR may not be making the headlines, but Abhijeet has been in the news ever since the show started. Coming to Abhijeet, he has a dedicated fan group called Abhijeet army which has been promoting his videos clips from the Bigg Boss house and creating fun memes of other contestants to project Abhijeet as king in those pictures.

Only a few days left for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to wrap up. The show has turned interesting, crucial and there is no clue who will face elimination as well as become winner. Last week, Abhijeet’s name was in the nomination list along with Sohel, Harika and a few. We hear the show received approximately 9.5 cr votes from Telugu audiences which is a record for this season. A die-hard fan of Abhijeet has shared a picture which is spreading like wildfire in Telly circles. Check out the tweet:

It is worth mentioning that Akhil, Monal, Avinash and Ariyana are believed to be nominated for this week's elimination. There are maximum chances for Monal or Avinash to leave the house. Watch this space for more updates