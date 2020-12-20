Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Here Are The Top Two Finalists Of Nagarjuna’s Show

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is considered as the biggest reality show on Indian television. The show enjoys a significant fan following and always manages to create buzz on social media. The fourth season of the show will air its finale episode today at 6 PM. Ardent fans are quite excited to know which will away with the winner's trophy.

While arrangements have been made to host the finals at the same studio where the Bigg Boss house exists right now, the makers are busy creating a COVID-free environment to host the finals given that all the past participants will be gracing the grand finals of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

According to our trusted sources, Dethadi Harika and Ariyana Glory have been eliminated from the show. Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel are three finalists and there’s no official confirmation who are the top two finalists. Currently. Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel are competing for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

It is being said on social media that Akhil and Sohel are believed to have got the maximum same votes from the audience as compared to Abhijeet. If reports are to be believed the final fight could between Abhijeet and Sohel, respectively. Reports are doing the rounds that Akhil Sarthak might walk out of the title race by taking Rs 10 lakhs. Notably, there hasn't been any official announcement by Bigg Boss makers about this so far. Well, all the speculations will be put to rest as the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner will be announced in just a few hours now.

