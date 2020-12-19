Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Dethadi Harika And Ariyana Glory Eliminated From The Show

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu makers are gearing up to host the grand finale of the most-watched TV reality show. While elaborate arrangements are being made to make it a grand event, there is a possibility of the do being subdued considering the COVID norms in place. The season of Bigg Boss Telugu took place for over 100 days and after the elimination of contestants week after week and wild card entries and guest contestants to enthuse the inmates in the house, the show is finally reaching its end.

All eyes are on the final five who have managed to survive eviction and secure a berth among the finalists. But who will win Bigg Boss 4 Telugu? Although the show makers must have got some idea going by the vote count and popularity of the contestants inside the house, anything could happen on Bigg Boss. As you all might aware, there’s a tough battle between Abhijeet, Akhil, Ariyana, Sohel and Harika.

We have learnt from reliable sources that Dethadi Harika and Ariyana are eliminated from the top five finalists as they seem to have bagged fewer votes compared to other contestants. Abhijeet, Akhil, and Sohel are three finalists and the winner will be announced in some time. Now, it will be interesting to see who will be the top five contenders vying for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy. Stay tuned.