Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale Chief Guest, Top Actress Dance: Deets Inside

Television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss grabs everyone’s attention every year. The latest season is no exception. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is being widely discussed on social media with netizens commenting on the behavior of the widely popular celebrities. Currently, five contestants are in the race for the winner trophy right from Abhijeet to Ariyana. Most of the fans have been rooting for Abhijeet and they are predicting he could be the probable winner of the season.

The latest news we hear several celebrities are excepted to give live dance performances on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. But, there’s no official reports about the celebrities name who are going to perform a live dance on the show. Speculations are doing the rounds about the chief guest that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR one among from these two would likely to grace the show. As you all might aware that Jr NTR is all set to host a new reality show in Gemini TV couldn’t come as a guest for Bigg Boss grand finale episode of Star Maa. It remains to be seen who will grace the show on Bigg Boss grand finale episode.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode then this piece of news is for you. Bigg Boss former contestant Geetha Madhuri,Hari Teja, Sreemukhi and Ali Reza are seen interviewing the five finalists of this season. Can’t wait to watch tonight’s episode.