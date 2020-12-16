Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Check Out Who Will Be The First Contestant To Get Eliminated From Top 5

The fourth season of Bigg Boss which is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is inching towards the finale. Speculations are doing the rounds Mahesh Babu would grace the show as the chief guest to the grand finale. Mehreen and other leading actresses of Tollywood are likely to give live performances on the grand finale episode. The preparations for the grand finale are going on in full swing. There’s no denying the fact that the current has managed to impress the audience than the previous seasons.

Abhijeet has emerged as the most popular contestants on social media. He could be the probable winner of the show. As you all might aware, Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana, Akhil and Harika became the top five finalists of the season. Who do you think will be the first contestant to get eliminated from top 5. The buzz on social media suggests that Dethadi Harika will be the first contestant to eliminate from the top five. Yes, what you read is right. She is receiving a lot of flak on social media by getting close to Akhil.

Earlier, she used to be the dearest friend of Abhijeet but she is being far away from him. Some of the videos of Akhil-Harika went viral where they both seen hugging and trying to make jealous Monal. Netizens are calling her the dumbest contestant and demanding Harika to eliminate as early as possible. Some of them are saying she is unfit to the show and requesting Harika to eliminate. If reports are to be believed, In unofficial polls Harika is in the bottom list, the voting could also become another strong reason for her elimination this Sunday.

