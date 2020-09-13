Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Gets Record Votes In First Week

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4, proved to be the most-watched reality show in recent times. Nagarjuna returned to the show to interact with the housemates and evaluate their performance. The host of the show announced that for the first time they have garnered 5 crore votes, which is the highest number so far.

According to the reports, the previous seasons have taken some time to create a hype amongst the show lovers. But, this season, the first week itself gathered a lot of attention from the viewers. Do you know why, apparently, it could be 'Kattappa' in the show? Is there anyone who is unaware of the word, 'Kattappa'? Obviously, a big No. After the release of ‘Baahubali-The Beginning’, Why Kattappa killed Baahubali became a million-dollar question.

In the last week's episode, Bigg Boss informed the housemates about Kattappa. The contestants thought that there is Kattappa amongst them and few housemates considered it as Lasya. In yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna revealed that there is no Kattappa in the house and appreciated Devi for her prediction.

Netizens are claiming that the Kattappa element might have played a vital role in garnering 5 cr votes. This season, we don’t have many popular celebrities except Lasya, Gangavva, and Noel. Most of the contestants are social media celebs. Rajamouli’s created character ‘Kattappa’could be one of the reasons for getting the highest votes in the first week of this season.

If you are looking forward to today's episode, then we have something interesting for you, my dear readers. Surya Kiran is going to say goodbye to the show. He will be the first contestant of this season to leave the house. If reports are to be believed, Sai Kumar Pampana who rose to fame with his comic skills in ‘Ee Rojuli’ is expected to make a wild card entry. Watch this space for more updates.