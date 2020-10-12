Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Gangavva Opens About Akhil And Amma Rajasekhar

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. We all know that Gangavva has left the house due to the health problems. It was a self eviction as she wasn’t into the nomination list.

Gangavva inspired millions of people during her stint in the show. Gangavva's sudden exit from the show left her fans and audience disappointed. Everyone wanted Gangavva to reach finals but she was unable to adjust in the show. Her health is of more priority than becoming the winner of the show. Finally, Gangavva is happy. The host of the show Nagarjuna promised that he is going to fulfil her dream which is nothing but constructing a new house for her.

She was in the BB house for nearly five weeks and maintained a healthy relationship with all the contestants. Those who are uninitiated, Gangavva considers contestant Akhil as her grandson and she loves him so much. Post her exit, Gangavva is giving few interviews.

When Gangavva was shot with the question to share her opinion on Akhil and Amma Rajasekhar. Gangavva said that "I like Akhil very much, he is a kind-hearted person. When Abhijeet talks with Monal, Akhil will get upset. Monal likes Akhil much more than Abhijeet." While coming to Amma Rajasekhar, Gangavva said that "Amma Rajasekhar is a multi-talented person who can sing, dance and make other people laugh. I’m sure he will not leave the house anytime soon. And, he will reach finals”.

Actually, Amma Rajasekhar was in the danger zone last week and he was near to eviction. Luckily, it was Sujatha who was eliminated. Amma Rajasekhar escaped eviction and it remains to be seen how long he is going to stay in the house. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

