Barring initial moments of despair, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Gangavva has been quite happy with her stint in the house so far. During the initial stages of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, show lovers were amazed to see Gangavva on a reality show due to the surprise element in her selection. Looks like the audiences are beginning to change their opinion on her with each passing week. Many of the regular followers of the show are beginning to feel that the Gangavva factor is resulting in the elimination of some strong contestants of the show over the last four weeks. Ever since popular TV anchor Devi Nagavalli was eliminated, BB buffs seem to be upset and angry over show organisers.

Last weekend, Swathi Deekshith was evicted from the house. There is an interesting buzz on social media on the trend of eliminations and how Gangavva is surviving. Netizens are asking how the show organizers are remaining cool to the elimination of strong contestants while Gangavva continues to survive in the house. In a clear indication of a shift in their opinion about the oldest contestant, they are expressing their grouse that she does not participate in physical tasks and due to this, many of the housemates are unable to play well. Several memes are circulating on social media about Gangavva. It is being said on social media that because of the Gangavva factor, every contestant in the house is playing a safe game.

Some of the netizens are cribbing that she can mislead anyone easily in the tasks or in front of Nagarjuna. Contestants are being very soft towards her as they are respecting her age and because of this, they are unable to question or confront her on anything in the house. Netizens claim that these days, Gangavva is leading the Bigg Boss house like she is the boss.

Gangavva gained huge popularity amongst the audiences thanks to her Youtube channel. We have already told you that she interviewed Telugu top stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Akkineni. She enjoys good fan following and they are supporting continuously by voting for her, whenever she is on the nomination list. Probably, this is the primary reason how she is able to survive in the house even while some of the strongest contestants are being evicted, the netizens are saying.