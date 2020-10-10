Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Fun At The Expense Of Sohel

Sohel became the captain of the house after using his friends like Mahboob to give up on the task and Avinash failing to perform at his best. Akhil gave up on the task which also resulted in Sohel's win.

But on the first day as a captain, he had to solve the water scarcity problem in the house. Bigg Boss has cut the water supply and the captain has to manage it all some or the way.

Monal, Harika and Noel teased him about it. While Divi wants to go up for the captaincy task next week. Everyone wants to become a captain at least once during their journey in the Bigg Boss house and she might get her chance next week.

This episode showed that Sohel is supportive and not that rash as he earned a reputation in few weeks by going against Ariyana, Gangavva and Amma Rajasekhar.

Now, as a captain he has immunity from nominations and he is slightly relaxed too. Being cool helps him to survive in coming weeks and he shouldn't be losing out on that.

But Abhijeet, Akhil won't make it easy for him. Nagarjuna will see that everyone in the house understands their mistakes on Saturday, we feel so. The fun of Bigg Boss just began.