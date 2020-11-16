Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Full List Of 6 Nominated Contestants For This Week Eviction

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their TV sets with Sunday episode. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the show are believed to have extended the season for more two weeks further. Bigg Boss grand finale is likely to take place by end of next month. Kumar Sai is all set to re-enter into the house anytime soon . Currently, Kumar Sai is under quarantine and he is expected to join with the housemates by mid of this week. Kumar Sai's entry is expected to change the dynamics inside of the house.

According to the trusted sources that Bigg Boss 11th week nomination process seems to have got completed and six contestants will get nominated for elimination this week. Abhijeet, Monal, Sohel, Ariyana, Lasya and Dethadi Harika would be nominated and one of them will leave the house this weekend. Watch this space for more updates.