Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Eviction: Ariyana, Harika, Monal - Who Will Get Eliminated This Week?

Dec 09, 2020, 19:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

This week on Bigg Boss Telugu 4, five contestants from the house have been nominated for eviction. The list includes Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana and Monal. Among the nominated contestants, there are lesser chances for Abhijeet and Sohel getting evicted as they have a loyal fan following on social media. Both of them have been impressing the audience with for playing fair in the game.

Compared to other contestants- Harika and Ariyana, the chances of Monal getting evicted this week is high only if makers really goes by the public voting. While Akhil is the first contestant to enter into grand finale of this season. It will be interesting to see which contestants will join them in the race for the trophy.

Who do you think will get evicted from the house this time? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.
 

