Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Dethadi Harika’s Painful Breakup Revealed

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is nearing to grand finale and is likely to place in the second week of December. With each passing day, things are getting more intense among the contestants and they are leaving no stone unturned to achieve their goal of becoming a winner.

Last night, All the contestants got their letters from their family members and it was part of Diwali celebrations. To get their letters, contestants should reveal one dark secret from their lives. Harika opened about her ex-boyfriend and how it all ended. Harika is seen asking apology to her mother as she hides it from her mother for a long time. Mom, you always should tell my friends, take inspiration from Harika, she stays away from love and everything. Amma, I’m really sorry, I was in a relationship with one guy for four years, who cared for me to such an extent that I couldn’t stay without him. We broke up amma two years back. Now, I don’t have any boyfriend and I’m perfect amma. Many times, I thought to share with you amma but I couldn’t do, I’m really sorry, Hope, you’ll forgive me amma. That must have been a really painful experience and we wish Harika never feels the same again!