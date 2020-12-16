Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Monal To Feature In Nagarjuna's Movie?

Monal is no doubt one of the most searched and popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Also, there was a lot of talk about her on social media that Bigg Boss is protecting her without eliminating her even though she bagged the least votes compared to other contestants. People are highly discussing on social media why Bigg Boss makers have eliminated her after saving her so many weeks. Why Monal was eliminated before finals has become a hot topic on social media platforms. She has been giving back to back interviews to various portals.

In one of the interviews, she mentioned that she was approached for season 2 and season 3 but she refused to be part of the show due to other commitments. The reason behind his elimination seems to be that show received a lot of flak on social media for supporting non-telugu contestants instead of giving more value to other states contestants. If you may recall, last week, Nagarjuna said that he is unable to announce a contestant from his mouth as Monal was to get evicted from the house.

Instead, Nagarjuna asked Bigg Boss to reveal the eliminated contestant's name, rest you know, Monal was evicted from the house. Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Monal might soon feature in Nagarjuna's upcoming film as the leading lady. More details about the flick are about yet known. On the other hand, there's no official confirmation whether Monal has been roped in Nagarjuna's untitled film or not. An official confirmation is expected out to be soon. Watch this space for more updates