Bigg Boss Telugu: 4 Contestants Clear 2nd Round To Get Berth in Finals
Akkineni Nagarjuna’s controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 countdown has started, the contestants who are left in the house for the finale are Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Akhil, Avinash, Ariyana and Monal. The popular reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is gearing up for its grand finale and it is likely to be held on December 20. With just a couple of contestants left in the house, the excitement amongst the fans has increased as to who will bag the trophy home this year.
Like every other season, the show organizers have announced ticket to the finale race and Bigg Boss assigned a task to fill the milk in their own containers. It is being said on social media that Abhijeet, Sohel, Harika and Akhil qualified in the first level and they believed to have got selected for level 2 of a ticket to the finale. Ariyana, Monal and Avinash are out of the race. The episode is yet to get telecast in tonight’s episode. Check out the tweets:
