Bigg Boss Telugu 4: This Contestant Will Win The Second Place

The fourth season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is coming to an end, and both the participants and viewers are curious to know who will be the winner. While, the winner will be announced on December 20 but Netizens predict that Abhijeet might win the show. Six contestants who are currently battling it out in the race are Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana, Monal, and Harika.

We are going to witness another round of elimination in tomorrow's episode. It is being said on social media that Monal Gajjar could be the last contestant to face the elimination of this season. She is all set to leave the house. The remaining contestants could be in the top five finalists.

Earlier, there were reports that Akhil or Sohel might end as a runner-up of the season. Reports are doing the rounds that Sohel or Akhil may not become runner up but they could be in the top five finalists. Any wild guesses? Who could become the runner-up of the season?

Netizens predict that Ariyana Glory might become runner up of the season. There’s no denying the fact that Ariyana is truly playing the game and she has the potential to become a winner but Abhijeet gained much fan following than her. So, there’s no change in Abhijeet’s position and he will surely walk out with the winner’s trophy. Take a look at the tweet :