Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Rejecting Good Offers

We do agree that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was wrapped up a long back but still the show is making the headlines. The curtain was down for the season but not for the contestants who were part of the show. Contestants like Sohel and Monal are utilising the opportunities giving nod to maximum films without declining them. The one contestants seem like in no hurry to sign the projects.

She is none other than Ariyana Glory. She stated to a news portal that I want " I'm getting good offers of hosting shows but I want to become an actress. I don't mind losing those projects to fulfil my dream. I'm not keen on doing any web series and I'm looking forward to play a female lead in any movie". Will she grab the project or not is yet to be known.

She was in top five finalists of Bigg Boss but couldn't clinch the title as she bagged least votes from her fans and followers. Abhijeet walked out winner's trophy while Akhil Sarthak ended as the second runner of the season.