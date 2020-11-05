Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Mukku Avinash May Return To Jabardasth Show: Conditions Apply?

How can the audience forget Mukku Aviansh's comic timing? Currently, he is one of the popular and strong contestants in the ongoing season Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He has entertained everyone with his one-liners and his comic timings has almost left everyone in splits. The latest news doing the rounds Avinash has lost his favorite job in popular reality show ‘Jabadarsth’ due to Bigg Boss Telugu. He came to Bigg Boss by paying some amount for not completing the agreement period.

As you all might aware, Avinash has managed to garner a huge fan base for him since day one. Avinash fans are in a bit of shock when they have heard that he lost his job in a reality show. For all Avinash fans, we have super exciting news for you all.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Avinash lost his job in Jabadarsth show due to his colleague Emmanuel. Yes, what you read is right. If reports are to be believed, Emmanuel is filling Avinash’s place with amazing skirts as well as entertaining the audience by taking a full-fledged leadership.

So the show makers might have felt Avinash's presence may not be required to his team anymore. It is said that Avinash is expected to return to his favorite show Jabardasth but there will be few changes. He won’t be as a team leader any more to his group. On the other hand, the show makers are planning to shift him into another group as they don’t want to disturb the group. In other words, Emmanuel is overtaking Avinash in the Jabardasth show.

Back to Bigg Boss, Avinash has been saved by the audience in elimination. As there’s no doubt he’s the favorite, time and again, few of them are predicting that Avinash will be in top five finalists of this season.