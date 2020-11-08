Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Mukka Avinash Damaging Jabardasth Image?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Saturday episode seems to be good with unending twists and the makers have made the audience to hook on their seats. There’s no denying that, the game is already at its peaks as it is inching towards the finale. Nagarjuna keeps surprising the contestants and audience every time he returns to the show. Nagarjuna gave his feedback to each and every contestant in the house. He appreciated Harika for performing well in the task and criticized his best friend Abhijeet for giving up in the task by calling ‘Self Respect’.

Last night, Nagarjuna has given immunity chance to Monal and Avinash as they have lost in ‘Face Cover Task’ due to more people being on the stand. The task there were two baskets and the contestants should fill Monal or Avinash basket with their personal things. Whoever basket weights more they will get immunity power as well as they will be safe in next week from nomination and elimination. As you all know Avinash got the immunity power but netizens are slamming Avinash for gain sympathy and pleasing the contestants to support him by citing the reason that he lost his job in Jabardasth, he repeated the same reason for more than thrice in the house. Audience who has huge respect on him are losing it whenever he says he lost his job and the Jabardasth makers have shown an exit door as he has broken the agreement. It is being said on social media that Avinash is believed to degrading Jabardasth show image by blaming them for not understating his situation. On the other hand, there’s also reports that Avinash has made a huge deal with Bomma Adirindi show makers and he is expected to join the show as soon as he steps out from Bigg Boss Telugu.

Take a look at the tweets: