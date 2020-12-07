This Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant May Lose Winner's Title, But Grabs RGV Movie

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the controversial filmmaker in Tollywood. He became a successful director with the movie ‘Siva’ starred Nagarjuna in lead roles. The film went on to become a huge hit in RGV and Nagarjuna’s careers respectively. Post that, RGV’s most of the films failed miserably at the box office. Recently, In one of his interviews, RGV was shot with the question whom do you support in Bigg Boss? He said that I really don’t watch, in reverse, he asked how many contestants will be in the show?

The anchor said that there will be 16 contestants in the house. Anchor continued that Ariyana Glory who got famous with your interview could be in the top five finalist of this season.Ram Gopal Varma gave a funny reply, 'then I should make one movie with her after the show'. It is left to see whether Ariyana will get a chance to feature in his movie or not.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most popular reality shows in the two Telugu states. Ariyana Glory has emerged as a strong contestant in the house. She gained a decent fan following through her stint in the house. Recently, Bigg Boss winner Rahul Sipligunj urged his fan to support to her as he wants to see in top five finalist. This isn’t enough how much she gained popularity amongst the audience. Most of them don’t have any clue who is Ariyana before Bigg Boss Telugu. And She is known for hosting shows in Gemini TV comedy channel but gained popularity with RGV's interview.