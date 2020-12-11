Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Chief Guests: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR Reject Nagarjuna's Invite?

Chief Guest Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Final Episode: Superstar Mahesh Babu Or Jr NTR will probably attend the grand finale of the ongoing Bigg Boss season to cap the long and interesting run this time. Amid many controversies and difficulties, the Bigg Boss season is marching towards successful completion. Of the remaining six contestants in the House, Abhijeet is a clear fan favourite. He has been consistently surging ahead, though he has had the odd setback. However, it remains to be seen whether the unmatched support he received all through the season in the form of Abhijeet Army will transform into a winning majority of votes. Sohel and Akhil are other favourites to win the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 title.

It is learnt from credible sources that anchor Nagarjuna has invited Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR for the grand finale episode. The finale might turnout to be a double bonanza for Abhijeet Army if Abhijert is announced as the title winner. However, the news of Mahesh’ Babu and Jr NTR’s appearance in the Bigg Boss show comes as a surprise to many in the audience. Reports are doing the rounds that Mahesh and Jr NTR are believed to have rejected Nagarjuna’s proposal for gracing the show due to work commitments. The show makers are searching for another established actor for the chief guest of the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu. The makers have another safe option that they can approach Megastar Chiranjeevi to grace the show. Chiranjeevi wouldn’t deny Nagarjuna;’s proposal as they both are dearest friends in Tollywood. Chiranjeevi could grace the show and audience will never ever get bore of him and they always love to watch be it small or silver screen.