Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Beats IPL 2020 TRP Ratings?

The new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been the most talked-about reality show. We all know that the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is in its fourth week now. Looks like the show has managed to grab the attention of the viewers. For the past few days, the show lovers are singing praises for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

And the reason is better known to all the Bigg Boss followers, isn't it? A big yes. All the contestants in the house are performing their best and are trying to grab all the eyeballs towards them with their performance.

It wouldn’t be wrong if we say, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has emerged as a huge hit. Recently, Akkineni Nagarjuna who is the host of the show also congratulated the housemates for being a part of the successful season. Nagarjuna stated that they have garnered 5 cr votes in the first week of its launch. Probably, the makers are working around the clock to keep this up. If you may recall, the latest edition of Bigg Boss began prior to IPL 2020. The reality show has registered a TRP rating of 18.5 in the first week of its launch. The latest we hear is that the show is doing absolutely well and scored good TRP ratings in the second and third weeks as well.

According to the reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 went on to create an all-time record by scoring 13.6 TRP ratings on 27th September. Not only on the weekends, but the show is also topping the charts on weekdays with an average of 9.64 TRP.

The latest buzz on social media is that there’s no impact of IPL 2020 on Bigg Boss Telugu 4.It is being said on social media that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is beating IPL 2020 in terms of TRPs rating. But, it is not confirmed by the show organizers. Now, the topic of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 beating IPL 2020 in terms of TRPs has become a hot topic on social media. Few of the show lovers are tweeting about it. Take a look at the tweets.

👉 #BiggBossTelugu4 3rd weekend TRP: 9.64 for Saturday and 13.6 TRP for Sunday 👉Week days Avg Rating: 8.68 TRP

No impact of #IPL2020 🤔#AkkineniNagarjuna.... pic.twitter.com/OTEPZmZbrM — The South Movies (@TheSouthMovies1) October 1, 2020

Which contestant is responsible for this huge success. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.