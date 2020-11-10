Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Bad News: Abhijeet Likely To Be Eliminated From Nagarjuna's Show

The most controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is grabbing eyeballs since the show kick-started and the credits goes to the host Akkineni Nagarjuna the way he is grilling the contestant. Akkineni fans and show lovers can’t imagine Bigg Boss without him. If Nagarjuna ever thinks of quitting the show, then the show will be in a big trouble because the show has made a such a big fan base because of him. That’s not all, the contestants are also keeping the viewers hooked to their TV sets with their every day masala. The show makers are introducing new twists in the show to keep the show lovers glued to their TV sets.

There is some bad news for Abhijeet fans. Abhijeet rose to fame with ‘Life Is Beautiful’ and managed to earn a decent fan following for his acting chops and killer looks. Abhijeet is one of the strong and popular contestants in the house. The latest news is doing rounds on the internet that popular contestant Abhijeet is likely to get eliminate this week. However, it’s not clear why makers are planning to eliminate him. According to the reliable sources, Abhijeet elimination of this week will be a fake elimination because he will be sending into a secret room. Well, makers have yet not confirmed the news however we believe that he will be sent secret room for a few days to observe the behavior of his friends in Bigg Boss.

Abhijeet has been nominated multiple times and escaped evictions as he garnered huge votes from his fans and followers. Probably, The show makers might be thinking Abhijeet to send him in a secret room as part of the show because it will create a curiosity element among the audience. Abhijeet elimination will surely come as a big shock to all Bigg Boss fans as he is a tough contender. Let's see if this is true or there is some other twist in the tale.