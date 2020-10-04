Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been full of fights, controversies and lots of drama. Catfights and male skirmishes in the house have become a regular part of the show. All these have made this season the most successful one as compared to the previous seasons. The show is also doing well on the TRP charts and especially with the weekend episodes. Show host Nagarjuna has been quite adept in anchoring the weekend episodes very well. Looks like the audiences are loving the weekend episodes especially the Nagarjuna fans.

It is Sunday which means it's time for us to look at the contestants who grabbed the headlines this week with their performance. Talking about the show, Bigg Boss assigned ‘Killer Coins’ to housemates and everyone performed well in the task. But, We saw Sohail and Mehboob give friendship goals to their fans. Sohail and Mehboon were awake the whole night to steal coins from other housemates, the process of stealing has been the major highlight of the show. We are pretty sure the Sohail killer coins task doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Jabardasth Avinash has been in the news since he entered the house. Avinash sustained an injury on one of his legs during the killer coins task. Bigg Boss gave another task, Ramp Walk Show, to the contestants and garments were provided by a popular showroom. Bigg Boss told Avinash to pretend as a mirror and the female contestants will interact with him. Avinash nailed it and his performance was loved by all the viewers, especially his fans.

These three contestants seem to be the best performers of this week in Bigg Boss house. If you are looking forward for tonight's episode, then we have some surprising news in store. As you all know, Swathi Deekshith was evicted from the show on Saturday night. Those who are upset with her elimination, we want to tell you that Swathi Deekshith came as a guest to the show. Show makers gave a hint to this effect that Swathi Deekshith is a guest in the released promo and they have brought her to the show to spice up things in the house.