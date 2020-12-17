Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Ariyana Beats Abhijeet : Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fourth season. Nagarjuna Akkineni is successfully hosting the show. While Jr NTR hosted the first season, the second season was hosted by Tollywood Natural star Nani and Nagarjuna has been handling Telugu Bigg Boss for the last two seasons.

Telugu Bigg Boss 4 is now heading towards the end and viewers are waiting with bated breath to know who will win the title this season. After weeks of eliminations, the Bigg Boss Telugu house has contestants namely Akhil, Abhijeet, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika. While Bigg Boss viewers were trolling Nagarjuna and slammed the Bigg Boss makers on social media for being partial towards another contestant Monal Gajjar, who was being dubbed as the host's favourite contestant, the show organizers had to finally let go of her to avoid any more controversies.

Over the past few days, we are hearing several theories that Abhijeet could be a probable winner of the season. The latest news we hear is Abhijeet may not walk out with the winner trophy. Yes, what you read is right! According to the trusted sources, Abhijeet is official in the second position in final voting list. As we have already told you, Ariyana Glory is in top position and she is believed to bagged a majority votes than Abhijeet in the final voting list. Reports are doing the rounds that Ariyana Glory could become the first female winner of this season. In other words, Ariyana seems to have surpassed Abhijeet in the title race. But, it remains to be seen whether Ariyana will really walk out with the winner trophy or not. So, guys what do you think? Do you think Ariyana has what it takes to clinch the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner's title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates on Bigg Boss.