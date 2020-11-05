Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Amma Rajasekhar Will Bid GoodBye To The Show This Week?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is getting more interesting with each passing day and many of the show lovers seem to be following season Telugu 4. The show was started with 16 contestants but only nine contestants are locked up in the house. Among 16 contestants, seven of them got evicted and two of them walked out of the house due to health issues. There are two wild card entries among seven evicted contestants. The show is reaching towards ninth week elimination but it became tough for the audience to predict who will be the winner of this season. A few of Telugu popular celebs are predicting Abhijeet will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Talking about this week elimination, there's another elimination is set to take place and show lovers are picking up the contestants who should leave the house this weekend. Talking about the nominated contestants for this week are-Abhijeet, Monal, Harika, Avinash and Amma Rajasekhar. For whose are new to the story, Amma Rajasekhar is in red zone and bagged fewer votes compared to other contestants. He is weaker among all the nominated contestants. So, there are maximum chances for Amma Rajasekhar to leave the house.

There’s no doubt, Amma Rajasekhar will bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu this weekend. He has got everyone’s attention with his strong game but he arguing with Abhijeet, making fun at other inmates made the audience to draw the wrong impression on him. They have set Amma Rajasekhar as their next target to eliminate him from the show this weekend. All the contestants are enthralling the audience with their performance and their leaving the viewers on a hook as to what will happen next?