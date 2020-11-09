Abhijeeth Unfit To Be In Bigg Boss: Amma Rajashekar Drops A Bomb After Eviction

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and it has complete nine-weeks successfully. The show has begun with 16 contestants and three wild card entries. As the show inching towards finals nine contestants have been locked in the house. So far, ten contestants have been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith, Gangavva, Jordaar Sujatha, Kumar Sai Pampana, Divi Vadthya, Noel Sean.

Amma Rajasekhar was evicted during the ninth round of elimination. Actually, Amma Rajasekhar was to eliminate a long back but makers have been saved him many times, as he was generating content with quarrels in the house. In one of his interviews, Amma Rajasekhar was shot with a question to share his opinion on Abhijeet. He stated to a leading tabloid that “ He is a very lazy person in the house. When it comes to tasks, all the contestants will be ready to play but Abhijeet tries to stop the game. He will read the rules and regulations book for more than five times.

He won’t even try to play the game, we have come here to play the game.If you want to become star, you have to dance, sing and play but he won’t do these all. Abhijeet is not suitable for Bigg Boss. I don’t know how he has been saving because of votes or for his killer looks. All the contestants in the house will have a competitive spirit except Abhijeet. Girls are way better than him take example Ariyana, she will put lot of effort in all the tasks and performs well than him. I understood with my eviction that contestants who can’t perform well in the tasks also can stay in the house.

This is not the first time, Amma Rajasekhar used to say when he was in the house also that Abhijeet will not do anything except sitting and gossiping with others.

It is worth mentioning that Abhijeet, Harika, Ariyana, Mehboob, Monal, Sohel are nominated for this week eviction.