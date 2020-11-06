Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Amma Rajasekhar May Get Eliminated, But There's A Twist !

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is considered to be one of the boring seasons. The contestants have started impressing the audience with their performance. We are witnessing some mixed emotion flowing in the Bigg Boss house that is leaving the audience confused. A few of the contestants like Abhijeet, Sohel and Lasya are winning the hearts of the audience with their new energy and game spirit in the house.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, one thing has become the talk of the town is Amma Rajasekhar is showing angry on food. Amma Rajasekhar never shared a good rapport with Abhijeet and he often had clashed with him. Those who are uninitiated, Abhijeet fan following multiplied 10 fold after he entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Abhijeet fans are trolling him badly on social media.

Only two days left to witness the ninth round of elimination, if reports are to be believed, Amma Rajasekhar is all set to get eliminated. Show lovers and audiences are fixed that Amma Rajasekhar will get evicted this weekend. There are fifty chances for his elimination.

The thing caught our attention is Amma Rajasekhar could be eliminated this week but makers of the show might send him to ‘Secret Room’. The show makers put the strong and entertaining contestants in ‘Secret Room’ to generate content for the audience. If they put weak contestant, it wouldn’t be used for the makers and audience because it doesn’t make difference if a weak contestant stays inside or secret room of the house.

There’s strong a buzz on social media that show organizers might save Amma Rajasekhar even this week by sending him to a secret room. According to the reliable sources, Amma Rajasekhar is the new captain of the house, If he gets eliminated the immunity power of Captain will get wasted, so there are few chances for makers to save him for another few weeks. But, it’s not officially confirmed whether Amma Rajasekhar will be sending into a secret room or not. Before jumping into a conclusions, let's wait for Sunday epsiode.