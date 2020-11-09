Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Akhil Sarthak May Be In Top 5 But He Can’t Be A Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their TV sets , all the thanks to Nagarjuna and Show organizers for planning something new for the audience. Keeping in mind the popularity of the show, the makers are planning to bring a few popular celebrities as a guest to the show. The current season has only a few celebrities and they are no commoners were taken inside the house. The show is inching towards it’s finale, the viewers have started getting a better picture of who could win this season.

Among the current contestants, Actor Abhijeet has gained more fans in the process and there are maximum chances for him to become winner. Jabardasth Avinash is a strong contender to Abhijeet as he is giving 100 percent best in all the tasks. So, it’s a win-win situation between both of them.

Akhil Sarthak also emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants in the house. Thanks to his involvement during the tasks. Akhil has been grabbing a lot of attention from viewers. It’s a known fact that Akhil has a special feeling towards Monal Gajjar but he is unable to express her. When the host of the show Nagarjuna asked ‘Monal is your real friend or more than that? Akhil said she is just a friend but he sacrificed everything to Monal to get immunity in Saturday’s episode. But, he hasn’t chosen any Diwali gift for her. The latest news we hear is Akhil nominated Abhijeet eviction of this week. Why Akhil nominated Abhijeet is yet to be known in tonight’s episode. Netizens are saying that Akhil is the most cunning and confused person in the house. He uses Sohel, Mehboob, Abhijeet and Monal for his own benefits and maintaining a healthy relationship with all the contestants not get into nominations. Akhil could be in the top five finalist but he can’t become the winner as he is betraying his friendship with Sohel by talking bad behind his back with Abhijeet and other contestants. He has nominated Monal two times to save himself. Show lovers claim that Akhil's fake behavior is visible and they are sharing their opinions on twitter that he won’t deserve the winner title but there are chances for him to be in top 5 finalists.