Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Reverse Punch To Amma Rajasekhar

Choreographer Amma Rajasekhar and Akhil are getting popular among Telugu audience with their behaviour towards other contestants in the house. Looks like Bigg Boss housemates are cornering Amma Rajasekhar. In Sunday’s episode, Nagarjuna asked the inmates to share their reasons as to why one among these two -Mehaboob and Amma Rajasekhar, should stay in the house. All of them have voted for Mehaboob as he performed well in all the tasks except for Avinash and Ariyana who voted for Amma Rajasekhar.

Later, Nagarjuna said that Amma Rajasekhar is eliminated, while he was leaving with his bags, Nagarjuna once again announced that he was also safe for this week. Amma Rajasekhar who heard the comments of the inmates requested Nagarjuna to send him out of the show. However, Nagarjuna did not do it and in reverse he gave a bumper offer that he is directly eligible to compete for the captaincy task of this week. Amma Rajasekhar was elated with the news.

In a recently released promo, Amma Rajasekhar is seen having a clash with Abhijeet for nominating him, the reason we shall get to know in tonight's episode. However, it’s clearly visible and expected that a huge fight might take place between them. Amma Rajasekhar is seen saying that I won’t nominate anyone, let them kick me out of it in the promo. On the other hand, Akhil will also nominate Amma Rajasekhar for this week's eviction. Looks like Akhil gave a reverse punch to Amma Rajasekhar by stating that, ‘You always tell, I want to go, I want to go... that’s why I want you out of the game’. It’s really unexpected by Akhil to nominate him, but the latest promo has gone viral on all social media platforms.