Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Fails To Beat Noel Sean: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is being hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the game inside the house has reached its peak and the contestants are giving stiff competition to each other. Last night, Nagarjuna lashed at Akhil for taking the game for granted. Akhil became captain of the house for the next week. As you all know, Akhil was in the secret room and Bigg Boss has given him a chance to observe the contestants' behaviour and performance through the secret room.

Nagarjuna made a fake elimination that Akhil is leaving the house, the host asked him to tell Akhil best friends and enemies in the house. As usual, Akhil chosen Sohel and Monal as his best and loyal friends in the house. He has chosen Abhijeet, Harika and Lasya as his enemies and tried a lot to do like Noel Sean but he failed to do.

Akhil said to Abhijeet “ If you see the world with a positive attitude, it will look good to you, if you are thinking, you are fake, then everyone seems to be you fake to you”. While coming to Harika “ You told many times, sympathy card doesn’t work it out here. When I played a sympathy game. While, I was going, you were telling, I hate you. But when you treated me as your friend. Akhil said to Lasya that I didn’t expect you from this Akka, you cracked jokes when I’m not there that I really didn’t like. Akhil gave a kind of lecture to Abhijeet, Harika and Lasya as it is his last day in the house.

If you may recall, Noel Sean was walked out of the house due to health issues. While he was going Noel also did the same by giving feedback to the contestants and he has taken revenge on Amma Rajasekhar and Avinash by calling ‘Chillar Comedy’. Akhil may also have tried to do a like Noel but he couldn’t reach up to the level. Probably, Akhil failed to beat Noel Sean.

It is worth mentioning that Mehboob is all set to leave the house in tonight’s episode. Watch this space for more updates.