Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Copying Abhijeet?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be an interesting show. During the initial stages of the show, it was boring but slowly the contestants are adding entertainment to the show with their new energy. So many new friendships formed in the house like-Abhijeet-Harika, Sohel-Mehaboob, Avinash and Ariyana. New relationships have started growing in the house after the nomination process but it seems one relationship is going through a rough patch. Yes, we are talking about Akhil and Monal who used to love birds since the beginning of the show. Now, they both seem to be hating each other. Bigg Boss announced nomination tasks. Surprisingly, Akhil nominated Monal giving the reason that she doesn’t have clarity about anything. He asks her to get clarity about the show. Monal was really upset with Akhil reason and is seen sharing her pain with Amma Rajasekhar. It remains to be seen how long Akhil is going to maintaining distance from her.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Is Akhil following the footprints of Abhijeet. If you recall, Abhijeet used to so close to Monal initially but slowly he started ignoring her and he has started new friendships with Harika and Lasya. Monal was tried a lot to sort out her difference with Abhijeet but he seems to be avoiding her. Recently, Akhil and Sohel got a misunderstanding due to Monal and Akhil blamed Sohel for it. They didn’t talk to each other for a while. When Nagarjuna showed a video clip in Saturday episode, Akhil understood that it is Monal who is lying and talking bad behind his back. Akhil was upset with the video clip and started hating Monal and maintaining distance from her. It is said that Akhil also understood Monal's behavior that’s why he is also being his limits and trying to focus on game like Abhijeet. Likewise, he might be following the footprints of Abhijeet.

For those who haven’t watched the Tuesday episode, then this piece of news is for you. Abhijeet, Harika, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal and Avinash are nominated for this week's eviction. Whom do you think will eliminated this week, do let us know in the comments section below.