Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil-Ariyana Beat Abhijeet

Young actor Abhijeet has been grabbing the headlines for obvious reasons. There’s no denying the fact that Abhijeet is one of the popular actors in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. He has a decent fan following among the Telugu audiences compared to other contestants. Contestants like Ariyana, Akhil, Sohel, Mehboob and Monal are new faces to the Telugu audience. Looking at Abhijeet’s popularity, he should become the winner of this season and he should also be a strong contender to the inmates.

Shockingly, Abhijeet is not a strong contestant to anyone of the housemates. Yes, what you read is right. If you are thinking, we are saying on our own. Then, hold on. We will tell Why Abhijeet is not a strong contestant to the housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to tell one contestant name whom they feel as he is a strong competitor for the grand finale. Most of the housemates said Akhil and Ariyana are strong contestants to them. None of them said Abhijeet even his own friends Harika and Lasya. The reason Harika and Lasya didn't tell Abhijeet as a strong contestant that they doesn’t want him to get eliminated. But, it was a fake elimination because Akhil has been sent to a secret room. Likewise, Akhil and Ariyana seem to have suprass Abhijeet as they are strong contestants in the house, according to their fellow mates.

Are you eagerly waiting to know who will get eliminate this weekend? Currently, Monal and Mehboob are in the danger zone, among these two contestants, one will bid goodbye to the show this weekend. Who do you think will get evicted. Let us know in the comments section below.