Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil’s Re-Entry In House

Akhil Sarthak has been one of the most entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Recently, Akhil was sent to the secret room of the house. He has been watching the contestant performance through the secret room. Recently, Akhil was seen telling Bigg Boss that he is feeling alone and he would like to go back to the house.

Are you eagerly waiting to see him in the house? Then, this piece of news is for you. According to the trusted sources, Akhil is all set to return back to the house in tonight’s episode as makers are planning to surprise the contestants with his re-entry. The makers doesn’t want him to be alone in secret room on festival day. There are chances for Akhil to make a re-entry in the house in tonight’s episode. Before jumping into conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers end.

The latest reports suggest that Abhijeet, Ariyana, Harika and Sohel are believed to have entered into a safe zone. It is being said that Mehboob is likely to get eliminated from the show in tomorrow episode. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.